Baltimore bicyclist killed in Glen Burnie crash

Posted at 10:26 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 10:26:47-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md — A 61-year-old Baltimore bicyclist died Friday following a crash in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.

A patrol officer who happened to be in the area noticed Siebert lying unresponsive in the street. He died on scene.

The 29-year-old driver of the Hyundai remained on scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the collision.

