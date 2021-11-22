Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore barbers speak out against violence

items.[0].videoTitle
Baltimore barbers speak out against violence
Baltimore barbers speak out against violence
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 18:04:00-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore city councilman Zeke Cohen met with local barbers Monday to speak out against recent violence in Baltimore.

In early November two barbers were killed while at work.

Cohen and the barbers met at Bmore Cutz on Eastern Avenue in East Baltimore. During the meeting they discussed ways to improve safety in shops, ways to raise money to support the families of Javier Cotto and Rafael Jeffers, and how to provide therapeutic services to those affected.

"We're concerned,” said Bmore Cutz Owner Ivan Rodriguez. “Enough is enough.”

Cotto and Jeffers were both fatally shot by Carlos Ortega in separate shops. Ortega also shot a man earlier that day. After shooting Jeffers, Ortega was killed by an off duty Baltimore City Police Sergeant who was getting a haircut.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019