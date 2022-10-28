Baltimore bakery reopens nearly one year after burglary

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — It's the comeback weekend for a special bakery in Baltimore that was robbed and burglarized.

Last November, the black-owned bakery Baked in Northwest Baltimore was ransacked and destroyed. Thieves broke in, hitting up the cash register and breaking the display cases, leaving the bakery unable to fill holiday orders. No one was ever arrested.

The community came together to help them get their holiday orders out and over 75 volunteers from ages 12-80 came to help the company rebuild.

In the meantime, the company focused on maintaining its wholesale clients such as Starbucks, Wegmans, Nordstrom, QVC, and Safeway while it contemplated whether to re-open its retail.

Owner April Richardson said they took them some time to reopen because they wanted to be cautious and make sure they were keeping employees and customers safe.

Saturday is their grand reopening to normal hours with a retail bakery up front and manufacturing in the back.

“You'll see new products, we're bringing our danishes back. We're bringing back a variety of new cupcakes and our dc sweet potato cake is always going to be here, and a different energy that we're putting back into the store, one that's filled with loved and a different spirit."

The reopening couldn’t come at a better time. Richardson said the business makes most of their money between Halloween and Christmas.

Baked in Baltimore's grand reopening is this Saturday from 11:30 to 7 p.m.

