Baltimore author co-writes Carmelo Anthony memoir

BALTIMORE — One of East Baltimore’s brightest shining lights is teaming up with NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony for a soon to be released memoir.

"Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope" is an upcoming memoir of Melo's upbringing in Brooklyn and West Baltimore.

“It’s Carmelo’s story and I had the luxury of working with him and writing it,” said D. Watkins. “Devin Allen got the chance to take the photo, so we all kind of got to collab on that which was a cool thing.”

Anthony wrote the book with New York Times Best Selling author and University of Baltimore professor D. Watkins.

“To show people how sports can be transformative,” said Watkins. “But this book isn’t really about sports. It’s about any and everything you need to be able to focus on sports.”

Where tomorrows aren’t promised is Watkins' 4th published book.

The subject matter of his books explore his journey from the streets of East Baltimore to best-selling author and recipient of two master's degrees.

“When I finally was lucky enough to become a reader there wasn’t enough books that talked about experiences that were similar to mine,” said Watkins. “I kind of took it as a challenge. I was always taught that the best critique is creation. Instead of me talking about the voids that exist I should try to step up and fill those voids.”

He’s worked with several organizations and people over the past several years to donate and share his gifts with young people in the city.

“I’ve been to this jail and this school, and I met this young man and this young woman and now they want to be a writer,” Watkins said. “I can give them resources. I can teach them how to get an agent. I can teach them how to agent their agent. I can walk them through the process of becoming successful and save them from these 6-7 years of pain that I felt because I didn’t have any connections in the industry.”

A piece of work highlighting success stories that continue to add new pages to their legacy, while giving others a chance to change their narrative.

"Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope" is available for pre-order now and will be published on September 14.

You can pre-order it here.