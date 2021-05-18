Baltimore AFRAM Festival will return in August as a "weeklong hybrid experience"

BALTIMORE — Baltimore AFRAM Festival will be returning in August 2021, according to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

The 2021 festival will provide Baltimore residents and festival-goers a weeklong hybrid experience beginning Monday, August 15 with the main festival taking place virtually on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.

Druid Hill Park will once again act as the festivals’ hub, with both limited in-person and digital activities occurring in various landmark locations throughout the city.

Now in its 44th year, the Baltimore AFRAM Festival remains one of the largest African-American cultural arts festivals on the East Coast and a summer staple for the City of Baltimore.

“We are so happy to bring AFRAM back to Baltimore this summer,” said Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ executive director, Reginald Moore. “Having to sit out of the 2020 festival due to COVID-19 restrictions gave our agency time to reflect and strategize on how to bring the city a safe but memorable festival experience for 2021. While this year’s festival won’t bring 100,000 people to the park, we believe that the spirit of AFRAM will still be felt.”

Due to health guidelines and restrictions of large gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, AFRAM's 2020 festivities were canceled. However, Mayor Scott and BCRP remain committed to using the festival as an opportunity to highlight Baltimore’s best and brightest in Black art, fashion, food and culture.

“AFRAM is one of my favorite Baltimore traditions and although we cannot be in person this year, I am just as excited to partake in this hybrid setting,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.