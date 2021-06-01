Ball announces second term run for Howard County Executive

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Tuesday said he is running for a second term in office.

In 2018, Ball became the tenth County Executive in Howard County's history and the first ever African American elected to the position.

He earned more than 75,000 votes, the most in any prior county executive race.

Currently, no other candidate has announced a 2022 run.

The primary election is scheduled for June of 2022, and the general election will occur in November of 2022.

“In these challenging times, I’ve been inspired by how we have come together to help each other in a time of need, and we know hope is on the horizon once again” said Ball. “We’ve made incredible progress over the last several years, but the work is not yet done.