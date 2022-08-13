Backup fire truck catches fire near the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — A fire truck caught fire near the Inner Harbor on Saturday. The incident occurred on South Eden Street and Fleet Street.
According to fire crews, the truck was running as a backup to one of their newer trucks that was in repair. The equipment was moved to another backup unit.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. There were no reported injuries.
