Backup fire truck catches fire near the Inner Harbor

Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 19:27:54-04

BALTIMORE — A fire truck caught fire near the Inner Harbor on Saturday. The incident occurred on South Eden Street and Fleet Street.

According to fire crews, the truck was running as a backup to one of their newer trucks that was in repair. The equipment was moved to another backup unit.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. There were no reported injuries.

