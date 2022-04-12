Babe Ruth's 1914 rookie card to be displayed in new exhibit at The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum

BALTMORE — Babe Ruth, one of the greatest home run kings in baseball history, was born and lived in Baltimore.

His old residence, now a museum, is just blocks from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum will unveil a new exhibit on Thursday titled "The Making of a Legend."

The new exhibit will feature the Bambino's 1914 Baltimore News International League Orioles Rookie card and 14 other baseball cards from the 1914 Baltimore News set.

The Making of a Legend exhibit will be open to the public on Friday, at the museum at 216 Emory Street.

According to Collectable, Babe Ruth's 1914 pre-rookie card is valued at $6 million.

Babe Ruth had 714 home runs over his career.