B&O Railroad Museum pays tribute to first responders in honor of 9/11

The B&amp;O Railroad Museum honors first responders
Posted at 9:20 PM, Sep 12, 2021
BALTIMORE — In honor of 9/11, and 'First Responder Day', The B&O Railroad Museum found a way to show people just how important first responders are.

Museum staff showed people different types of scenarios first responders encounter like a train hitting a car.

The demonstration was designed to help people understand the types of issues first responders deal with and the efforts they go through to rescue people.

The museum also put on a bomb squad demonstration, and held a remembrance ceremony for all the first responders who gave their lives saving members of the public.

