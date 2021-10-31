Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

B&O Railroad Museum host 'Tails On Rails' for dog owners on Halloween

items.[0].videoTitle
B&amp;O Railroad Museum host 'Tails On Rails' for dog owners
Posted at 7:53 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 19:53:14-04

BALTIMORE — A day of fun for pets and their owners...

Tails on the rails was held at the B&O Railroad Museum today.

There was a photo booth, dog training demonstrations, and a chance to explore Carroll Park. But that's not all.

"It's the one time of year you can ride our train with your four-legged friend. So if it's your dog's first train ride, you can don that today. And then afterwards we're having a Halloween dog party during yappy hour, where your dog can be in a dog parade costume."

This is the second year hosting the event.

It was held in 2019 but they skipped a year because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019