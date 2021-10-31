B&O Railroad Museum host 'Tails On Rails' for dog owners on Halloween

BALTIMORE — A day of fun for pets and their owners...

Tails on the rails was held at the B&O Railroad Museum today.

There was a photo booth, dog training demonstrations, and a chance to explore Carroll Park. But that's not all.

"It's the one time of year you can ride our train with your four-legged friend. So if it's your dog's first train ride, you can don that today. And then afterwards we're having a Halloween dog party during yappy hour, where your dog can be in a dog parade costume."

This is the second year hosting the event.

It was held in 2019 but they skipped a year because of the pandemic.