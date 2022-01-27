B&O Railroad Museum donating admission on Sunday to Baltimore City Fire Foundation

BALTIMORE — The B&O Railroad Museum will be donating 50 percent of their admission on Sunday to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of the three fire service members that died in the line of duty and know that many wish to help those families in our community as well," The Museum said in a statement. "All donations will provide immediate financial support to the families of any Baltimore City Firefighter or Paramedic who suffers a serious injury or death while still an active member of the department."

The Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.