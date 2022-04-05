B&O Railroad Museum announce Easter weekend activities

BALTIMORE — Next weekend, you and your family can enjoy some Easter festivities at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore.

On Monday, the museum announced the return of its annual Easter egg hunt. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, a train ride on the Mile One Express and much more.

The events begin Friday, April 15 with an egg hunt modified for guests with sensory processing differences. Doors open at 8:45 a.m.

Events for the general public start at the same time on Saturday, April 16.

You can buy tickets for the B&O Railroad Museum Easter weekend here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-bunny-egg-hunt-train-ride-at-the-bo-tickets-292099897657