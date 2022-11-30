Watch Now
24,000 chickens potentially infected with Avian influenza in Washington County

Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 11:11:44-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Another case of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed in Maryland.

Federal laboratory testing detected the latest case at a chicken farm in Washington County.

State officials have since quarantined 24,000 potentially infected birds to prevent further spread.

Those birds will not enter the food supply chain.

“Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain healthy and safe to eat and handle. All poultry growers, operators, and owners, including those who manage backyard flocks, must remain vigilant,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Agencies are working diligently to address and localize the situation, including quarantining and testing nearby flocks.”

Back in March two other cases of avian influenza were reported out of Cecil and Queen Anne's Counties.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure.

The virus can be spread in various ways, including by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, affecting the likes of chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

