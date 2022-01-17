AVAM hosts virtual open mic to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

BALTIMORE — The American Visionary Art Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through a virtual spoken word and poetry slam event.

Guests were invited to submit videos of them performing their spoken word to AVAM's website, where submissions would be played on a large projector screen at the James Rouse Visionary Center throughout the day.

In addition, the museum offered free admission to visitors in honor of the MLK holiday between the times of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees of the museum were also given Wear Your Dream art kits. The art kits, inspired by the vision of Dr. King, encourage guests to create their own button articulating their own dream.

All accepted video submissions will be replayed on AVAM's social media.

