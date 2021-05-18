Autopsy: Man's death in 2021 was a direct result of March 2016 shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a man's death was a direct result of him being shot in March 2016.

According to police, at around 11:41 p.m. on March 10, 2016, two people were shot in the 3000 block of Reese Street.

One of the victims, 20 year-old Darius Bruce was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.

The second victim, then 23 year-old Orlando Smith, was also taken to Johns Hopkins where he was immediately taken into surgery and would remain in critical condition for quite some time.

Smith died on January 15, 2021 and after an autopsy, doctors determined his death was a direct result of the shooting injury.

This case remains open as a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.