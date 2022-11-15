Auto business catches fire in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters fought a fire at an auto business, Wabash Auto, in Northwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 3300 block of West Cold Spring for a one story building fire.

According to officials from the fire department, the fire started from inside the building and was showing from the outside.

The building was evacuated and firefighters performed exterior operations as they extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.