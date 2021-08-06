Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Autism Speaks walk to be held in person and virtually in 2021

Autism Speaks Walk 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 12:36:19-04

The Autism Speaks walk is back in Towson for 2021!

This year's walk can be done in-person or virtual. The in-person event will be held at Johnny Unitas Football Stadium at Towson University. It will be held Sunday October 31st, starting at 11am.

You can register to join the walk now and help Autism Speaks pass their fundraising goal for 2021.

The walk at Johnny Unitas Stadium will be a friendly environment for everyone. There will be access to a quiet space, if your loved one is feeling overwhelmed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019