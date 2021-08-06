Autism Speaks walk to be held in person and virtually in 2021

The Autism Speaks walk is back in Towson for 2021!

This year's walk can be done in-person or virtual. The in-person event will be held at Johnny Unitas Football Stadium at Towson University. It will be held Sunday October 31st, starting at 11am.

You can register to join the walk now and help Autism Speaks pass their fundraising goal for 2021.

The walk at Johnny Unitas Stadium will be a friendly environment for everyone. There will be access to a quiet space, if your loved one is feeling overwhelmed.