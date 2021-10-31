Autism Speaks held first in-person walk Sunday morning since pandemic began

TOWSON — The weather held out for today's Autism Speaks Walk.

The walk was both virtual and in-person this year.

It took place this morning at Johnny Unitas Stadium at Towson University.

Or you could walk in your own neighborhood.

Our Good Morning Maryland anchors Christian Schaffer and Megan Knight served as emcees for the event.

"It's inspiring to see so many of you showing your support for all the work that you do with the autism community. You are what truly makes this community special and we are so thankful that you are all here today. It is so great to see people in person coming together for such a great cause. It has been a really long time since we've been able to do this."

Every year, autism speaks raises money to help families and pay for autism research.