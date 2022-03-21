Watch
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 21, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting outside a restaurant and bar.

Police and The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk said 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins died at a hospital after the shooting early Saturday outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage.

Three others were wounded.

Norfolk police detectives were investigating the shooting.

The restaurant manager told the newspaper that Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar.

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk, joined the newspaper in late 2020 and covered education.

The editor-in-chief of the company overseeing The Virginian-Pilot said her newspaper colleagues are “heartbroken” over her death.

