Missing 13-year-old boy from Urbana has been found

FREDERICK COUNTY — UPDATE: Carter Owens has been found and is safe.

----------------

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Carter Owens, of Urbana, was last seen Wednesday at about 10 a.m., around the 3700 block of Spicebush Drive.

FCSO says he is about 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black “Champion” hoodie, black winter jacket, dark grey sweatpants, and tan boots. He is believed to be on foot and is carrying a backpack.

If you have seen Carter or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-024306.