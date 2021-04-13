Watch
Authorities looking for two sisters abducted from Brunswick

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
5-year-old, Jasmine Luna-Sanchez and 3-year-old, Leilani Luna-Sanchez
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 14:05:25-04

FREDERICK COUNTY — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for abducted sisters.

Deputies believe 5-year-old, Jasmine Luna-Sanchez, and 3-year-old, Leilani Luna-Sanchez, of Brunswick, were illegally taken by their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez, out of the state.

Jasmine is about 4'4" and weighs 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Leilani is about 3'0" tall and weighs 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown to what the girls were last wearing.

The mother is known to be driving a 2006 Silver Chrysler van bearing Maryland registration 2DA9179. Criminal charges are pending on Caisha in Frederick County.

Caisha is 5'4" with a thin build, brown hair, and blue or hazel eyes.

If you have seen these girls or their mother or have any information that could help, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-033261.

