Authorities find 44 pounds of cocaine on a freighter anchored near Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS — Authorities found more than 44 pounds of cocaine during a freighter inspection in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.

Officers and agents from the DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police conducted an early morning examination aboard the M/V Samjohn Solidarity, a 958-foot breakbulk carrier ship, which was anchored near Annapolis.

During the inspection, the team discovered 20 bricks concealed inside the vessel’s anchor locker. The bricks contained a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for the properties of cocaine.

The cocaine weighed 20 kilograms, or a little more than 44 pounds, and has a street value of more than $1 million.

No arrests were made. An investigation continues.

“Customs and Border Protection along with our law enforcement partners remain committed to intercepting transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and we remain steadfast in our resolve to help keep our communities safe,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.