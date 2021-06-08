Investigation uncovers drug trafficking from Arizona to Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — After a several months long investigation 22 people have been indicted on drug trafficking and weapons charges in Harford County.
The indictments are the culmination of an investigation called "Operation All Aboard," which centered on alleged crimes committed between July and October 2020.
The bust began when authorities received two tips from the community, leading investigators to wiretap 18 phone lines and a social media messenger platform.
Court documents allege that Che Durbin and Reginald Bolden ran a drug organization that trafficked large quantities of cocaine from Arizona to be distributed throughout Harford County.
The investigation netted more than 2.5 kilos of cocaine, 66.2 grams of crack cocaine, 69 pills of fentanyl, 435 grams of marijuana, 31 suboxone strips, 28 firearms, 19 vehicles worth more than a quarter-million dollars and approximately $110,000 in cash.
Some of the accused are being charged at the state level while others face federal counts.
Below is a list of the indicted individuals and their current custody status.
Aubrey Akers, 39, Darlington, MD; Released on bond
Nancy Akers, 59, Darlington, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center
Burton Anderson, 51, Street, MD; Released on bond
Jack Anderson, 44, Tucson, AZ; Federally detained
Reginald Bolden, 37, Bel Air, MD; Federally detained
Che Durbin, 42, Aberdeen, MD; Federally detained
Adrian Goodwin, 35, Havre de Grace, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center
Joel Hammond, 35, Essex, MD; Federal home detention
Wayne Mclain, Jr., 36, Street, MD; Released on bond
Tremayne Murphy, 40, Aberdeen, MD; Federally detained
Curtis Myers, Jr., 36, Belcamp, MD; Released on bond
Edward Pettigrew, 59, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center
Lenora Sikalis-Barber, 53, Darlington, MD; Released on bond
Lee Ann Taylor, 48, Darlington, MD; Open Arrest Warrant
Jameka Thompson, 40, Abingdon, MD; Federally detained
Romaine Timms, 50, Aberdeen, MD; Released on bond
Terrell Walton, 34, Bel Air, MD; Federally detained
Michael Wells, 36, Churchville, MD; Federally detained at the Harford County Detention Center on additional State charges
The below individuals are charged with firearms violations.
Ramon Dalmida, 38, Aberdeen, MD; Released on bond
Gerrick Jackson, 39, Havre de Grace, MD; Federally detained
Sterling Melton, 34, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center
John Washington, 26, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center