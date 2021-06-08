Investigation uncovers drug trafficking from Arizona to Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — After a several months long investigation 22 people have been indicted on drug trafficking and weapons charges in Harford County.

The indictments are the culmination of an investigation called "Operation All Aboard," which centered on alleged crimes committed between July and October 2020.

The bust began when authorities received two tips from the community, leading investigators to wiretap 18 phone lines and a social media messenger platform.

Court documents allege that Che Durbin and Reginald Bolden ran a drug organization that trafficked large quantities of cocaine from Arizona to be distributed throughout Harford County.

HCSO (Left to Right) Che Durbin & Reginald Bolden

The investigation netted more than 2.5 kilos of cocaine, 66.2 grams of crack cocaine, 69 pills of fentanyl, 435 grams of marijuana, 31 suboxone strips, 28 firearms, 19 vehicles worth more than a quarter-million dollars and approximately $110,000 in cash.

Some of the accused are being charged at the state level while others face federal counts.

Below is a list of the indicted individuals and their current custody status.

Aubrey Akers, 39, Darlington, MD; Released on bond

Nancy Akers, 59, Darlington, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Burton Anderson, 51, Street, MD; Released on bond

Jack Anderson, 44, Tucson, AZ; Federally detained

Reginald Bolden, 37, Bel Air, MD; Federally detained

Che Durbin, 42, Aberdeen, MD; Federally detained

Adrian Goodwin, 35, Havre de Grace, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Joel Hammond, 35, Essex, MD; Federal home detention

Wayne Mclain, Jr., 36, Street, MD; Released on bond

Tremayne Murphy, 40, Aberdeen, MD; Federally detained

Curtis Myers, Jr., 36, Belcamp, MD; Released on bond

Edward Pettigrew, 59, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

Lenora Sikalis-Barber, 53, Darlington, MD; Released on bond

Lee Ann Taylor, 48, Darlington, MD; Open Arrest Warrant

Jameka Thompson, 40, Abingdon, MD; Federally detained

Romaine Timms, 50, Aberdeen, MD; Released on bond

Terrell Walton, 34, Bel Air, MD; Federally detained

Michael Wells, 36, Churchville, MD; Federally detained at the Harford County Detention Center on additional State charges

The below individuals are charged with firearms violations.

Ramon Dalmida, 38, Aberdeen, MD; Released on bond

Gerrick Jackson, 39, Havre de Grace, MD; Federally detained

Sterling Melton, 34, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

John Washington, 26, Aberdeen, MD; Currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center

