Author releases book about Baltimore's night life

BALTIMORE — We used to live at night.

That's the name of a brand new book that pays homage to Baltimore.

The author, J.M Giordano is a photojournalist and he started working on the project back in 1996.

Now, the book is ready for publication.

"It's a photo book, its a photography book of Baltimore at night over 25 years," he said. "There's pictures of drag shows, underground warehouse parties in all parts of the city all just from me walking around with my camera. I used film and digital to capture it so it's really a tapestry of the whole city."

And to celebrate, he teamed up with Checkerspot Brewing Company to launch not just the book, but a limited time beer.

A portion of the beer sales will go to benefit Baltimore Safe Streets.

You can find the book for sale online.