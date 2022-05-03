Author pens story on true Baltimore character: Leonard “Boogie” Weinglass

BALTIMORE — If ever a book needed to be written about a true Baltimore character, it needed to be written about Leonard “Boogie” Weinglass.

And the man who needed to write it? Michael Olesker.

WMAR-2 News Anchor Jamie Costello met Michael Olesker at his favorite spot, Sabitino’s in Little Italy and over a Bookmaker salad. He talked about his new work.

“Has there every been a book about Boogie?” Costello asked.

“Not until now," Olesker said.

It is quite a Merry Go Round life about someone who came from rough and tumble beginnings to becoming a billionaire.

it was about how he was the man to change your report card. How he ran book. How he was Kevin Plank before Kevin Plank. Boogie started Merry Go Round.

You probably can find an old pair of jeans from the place deep in your closet. Or you worked at the old at Golden Ring Mall or Harford Mall.

Michael Olesker writes about how he almost bought the Orioles, if only he would have worn a suit and tie.

The experiences of trying to buy and NFL franchise is an epic chapter. Michael writes about how Boogie came up against the NFL and was denied a franchise. Boogie gained his name from the dance floor on a local TV show, “Man that guy can Boogie’, and it has stuck for 80 years.

Olesker's book “Boogie” is available where you buy your favorite reads. Plus, coming up on at 6 p.m. on May 19, Jmore, will bring Boogie to town for a meet and greet on The Ivy’s back patio at 5928 Falls Road.