Australian company plans on hiring 1,500 people to help manufacture at home rapid COVID-19 tests in Frederick

Posted at 9:34 AM, May 10, 2021
FREDERICK, Md. — Ellume, an Australian-based diagnostic solutions developer for infectious diseases, is planning to open a new manufacturing facility in Frederick County.

The facility would be the company's first in the Unites States and will produce at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.

The new facility would occupy 180,000 square feet of space on Executive Court South in the Progress Labs corporate park, and is expected to create about 1,500 new jobs by the end of 2022.

Ellume's COVID-19 home test was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization by the FDA for both asymptomatic and symptomatic use without a prescription.

"We look forward to building the foundation for Ellume’s long-term vision in the U.S. and recruiting the highly skilled talent in Maryland’s Biotech Corridor needed to fuel our flagship U.S. facility,” said Jeff Boyle, PhD, Ellume U.S. President. “Frederick is the ideal location for Ellume as we continue to work closely with the U.S. Government in delivering COVID-19 tests to communities across the country. The facility will serve as a foundation for Ellume to support the domestic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and better prepare the U.S. for future public health crises.”

