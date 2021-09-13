Aunt, uncle of 15-year-old charged with his death in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The aunt and uncle of a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection to his death earlier this year.

Hezekiah Pettiford died at a hospital on January 28.

Doctors were suspicious that Pettiford had been abused when he showed up at the hospital, two days earlier.

On March 17, the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma.

A investigation led police to 32 year-old Stefanie Colon and 44 year-old Dion Ball Sr.

Police released no details on what may have led to the killing.

Both were arrested September 10 on murder charges.