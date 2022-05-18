Watch
Audit reveals issues impacting homes, homeless in Baltimore

Several issues face those experiencing homelessness in Baltimore. Those issues were highlighted in audit from the city comptroller's office Wednesday.
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Several issues face those experiencing homelessness in Baltimore.

In an audit released Wednesday, Baltimore’s Comptroller found these issues include a lack of monitoring from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, causing delays in those in need getting help finding a home.

The audit found it takes someone, on average, 248 days to get housing.

The city’s goal is 30 days or less.

Another issue facing those in need of a home in Baltimore is an issue seen nationwide; a lack of affordable housing.

It's the reasoning behind a goal in 2022 for Baltimore.

That goal is to re-house 1,000 families who are homeless and to build 1,605 affordable homes.

At a news conference on that goal Wednesday, one man who has experienced intermittent homelessness spoke about what having a home now means for his life.

“In the shelter, I met people that are still there today and I'm still in contact with,” said Freddie Jackson Jr. “My case manager helped me apply for housing, and we found out that I qualified for an emergency housing voucher, and I moved into my apartment last month, and I really love it. I really do. I've encouraged my friends still at the shelter to follow these steps. And work with that case manager just so they can have the same outcome that I have.”

Baltimore's goal is part of the House America program-- which the Department of Housing and Urban Development is running

Nearly 100 cities and towns nationwide are a part of it with money for the program coming through the American Rescue plan.

