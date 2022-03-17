Audit questions handling of employee background checks, inspections at state licensed childcare facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly released report from the Office of Legislative Audits questions the Division of Early Childhood's handling of complaints, inspections, and employee background checks at licensed childcare facilities throughout Maryland.

Complaints can range from accusations of abuse to fire, health, and safety hazards at state licensed childcare facilities.

Agency regulations require they be investigated and handled within 30 days.

While the audit found that most complaints were addressed within that window, supervisory reviews were not.

The Division of Early Childhood requires that a supervisor verify the findings of an investigation, five-days after its conclusion.

According to an audit conducted between January 2018 and June 2021 — a supervisor failed to officially finalize 19 percent of investigations within the required time frame.

State auditors also took issue with how the agency documented and reviewed results of employee criminal background check investigations.

Policy requires the start of an investigation within five-days of any finding that is potentially disqualifying, and for it to be completed within 30 days.

Investigators found that results of the background investigations were often times not recorded accurately or on time.

Another concern raised by investigators was the lack of safety inspection follow-ups at state licensed childcare facilities.

State regulations require annual checks to ensure all licensed child care facilities are up to date on health records and employee training certifications.

Inspectors are supposed to follow-up until requirements are met, and at times impose penalties on those facilities not in compliance.

Those penalties can at times include the suspension and/or revocation of childcare licenses.

Auditors say the state frequently took no action despite repeated violations being found at multiple childcare facilities.

Investigators say they are satisfied with the corrective actions taken by the agency since the audit.

The full report can be read below.



