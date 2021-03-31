Audit found BPD's GTTF members were paid $86K after arrests & suspension without pay

BALTIMORE — An audit of the Baltimore Police Department’s Human Resources found that tens of thousands of dollars were paid to six of the eight members of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force after they were arrested.

The fact that these former detectives managed to still get paid, even though they were supposed to be suspended without pay, highlights some glaring problems with the Baltimore Police Department’s payroll system.

A graphic shows the amount of money paid to those six former officers totaling almost $86,000. The most going to Momodu Gondo, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The audit states he received more than $52,000.

More than half of Gondo's money was recouped, but the audit found that funds had not been recouped from the other members.

This audit was done a year ago by the department’s internal audit section, but was just posted to BPD’s website.

It cites “systemic organizational and operational weaknesses” within the department’s human resources. Focusing on several flaws within its payroll system.

It also said, “if not corrected, the weaknesses continue to place BPD at risk for over payments in addition to providing opportunities for fraud.”

In a statement attached to the audit, the department says it has been working to address the issues of its payroll system, including better training, increased oversight and updates to policies when employees are placed on inactive or no pay status.