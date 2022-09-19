Attorney General Frosh announces conviction of home invasion ring leader

BALITMORE — Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the conviction of Jaylen Skinner, of Baltimore, on charges related to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

On September 14, Skinner pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court yo his involvement in five separate incidents.

Those incidents include a robbery in there 7600 block of Eastern Avenue in February 2020, a home invasion in the 7700 block of Gough Street in March 2020 and more.

During the investigation, two additional suspects were charged as well.

Tommy Graham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit home invasion; conspiracy to commit carjacking; conspiracy to commit robbery and more.

Graham was sentenced to twenty years in prison with all but fourteen years suspended, he also received one year supervised probation upon release.

Daquan Hart was the second defendant charged.

Hart also received twenty years with all but fourteen suspended, but instead of one year, he received three years supervised probation upon release.

“This crew intentionally preyed on and terrorized Hispanic victims with violent carjackings, home invasions, and more, robbing them of not just money but also any sense of safety,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby. “Through the crime gun intelligence model of investigation, the relentless work of ATF, Baltimore City Police Department, and Baltimore County Police Department, and the support of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, we have ensured that this crew can no longer threaten the people of this region. Our mission is always to protect the public and we hope the community feels some sense of justice and peace now knowing these criminals are prosecuted and off the street.”

In total, six individuals were prosecuted in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and in the juvenile system as a result of the investigation into the criminal enterprise.