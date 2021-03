ESSEX, Md. — An attempted robbery Monday night in Essex left one person shot, according to police.

It happened around 9:00 pm near Ashbridge and Hadwick drives.

The victim told police they were shot after the suspect tried robbing them.

Following the shooting someone drove the victim to the hospital.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray four-door Honda

No other information has been released thus far.

Anyone with information can call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.