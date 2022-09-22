Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Attempted murder suspect arrested following hours long barricade in Cherry Hill

Attempted murder suspect arrested following hours long barricade in Cherry Hill
Paul Jaffey, WMAR-2
Attempted murder suspect arrested following hours long barricade in Cherry Hill
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 13:10:18-04

BALTIMORE — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police in South Baltimore Thursday.

SWAT teams converged on a home in the 2900 block of Denham Circle South in Cherry Hill, where it's believed the suspect barricaded himself.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, but have not yet identified him or specified what incident he's connected to.

The situation lasted around three hours before clearing up.

WMAR-2 was on the scene and captured these photos of the operation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019