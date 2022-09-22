Attempted murder suspect arrested following hours long barricade in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police in South Baltimore Thursday.

SWAT teams converged on a home in the 2900 block of Denham Circle South in Cherry Hill, where it's believed the suspect barricaded himself.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, but have not yet identified him or specified what incident he's connected to.

The situation lasted around three hours before clearing up.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

