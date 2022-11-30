Attempted murder charges in Salisbury drug-related shooting

SALISBURY, Md. — A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at someone during an open-air cocaine sale on the Eastern Shore Tuesday.

The boy is being charged as an adult, alongside a 20-year-old man, Nas'ir La'marr Brummell, announced the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office today.

The 14-year-old is accused of being involved in open-air-style drug dealing Nov. 27 on West Road near Booth Street in Salisbury. The Sheriff's Office says he got in an argument with the occupant of a vehicle about the cocaine purchase. The vehicle drove away, and the 14-year-old allegedly took out a handgun and fired four rounds at the vehicle as it was leaving. No one was injured.

The teen was found at a nearby home. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on the house, and found a loaded handgun in Nas’ir La’marr Brummell's room.

The 14-year-old was ordered held without bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, using a gun while committing a felony, reckless endangerment, having a loaded handgun, and possessing a gun while a minor.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing his name, due to his age.

Brummell is charged with having a gun as a minor, having a loaded handgun, illegally possessing a gun, and having a handgun on his person.

