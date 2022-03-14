Attempted carjacking reported at Glen Burnie shopping center

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman said someone tried to carjack her and threatened to shoot her, at Glen Burnie's Governor Plaza shopping center during rush hour Friday.

Anne Arundel County police said they responded to 6619 Ritchie Highway at about 5 p.m. March 11.

The woman said she was in her vehicle when a male approached her and told her to get out of her car. She screamed, and the suspect threatened to shoot her.

The male fled when other vehicles approached, said police. The woman did not see a handgun and was not injured. The suspect remains at large. Police described the suspect only as a heavyset black male, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a black jacket and black jeans.