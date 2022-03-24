Attempted carjacking of 14-year-old boy reported outside Christiana Mall

NEWARK, Del. — Police say someone tried to carjack a 14-year-old boy outside Christiana Mall in Newark, Del., Wednesday evening.

The victim was approached as he was returning to his brother's vehicle in the parking lot outside Target at about 7:25 p.m. March 23, said Delaware State Police.

The suspect tried to rob the victim, and the victim tried to run away but fell to the ground. The suspect then stood over the victim, took his car keys, and demanded he get in the vehicle.

The victim refused and fled into the food court, said police. No one was ultimately hurt, and the victim's vehicle was later found running, with the doors open, in the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Pixley of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-365-8403. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delawarecrimestoppers.com