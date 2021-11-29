Attempted ATM theft at CVS prompts neighboring businesses to take precautions so they aren't next

BALTIMORE — There has been another ATM theft attempt this time it happened in Baltimore city at a CVS in the Hamilton area.

ATM theft attempts have become a new trend throughout Baltimore now some business owners said they are trying to get creative with finding ways to deter criminals from stealing them.

On Sunday just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to Harford Road near Gibbons Avenue after a van had reversed into the front of the CVS in attempts to steal an ATM inside, leaving major damage behind. Police said the vehicle the thieves used to ram through the front doors of the CVS was still running when they arrived. That vehicle was stolen from a neighborhood nearby. Detectives said they didn’t succeed in their attempt to steal because the ATM and the cash were still inside.

However, this incident has left neighboring business owners like Jose Garcia concerned about what this means for their business.

“I’m very concerned, about Baltimore city and how the uptick of crime is taking off like there’s no tomorrow. It was alarming and I’ve heard it’s going around the city and this is just too close to home,” Garcia said.

No arrest were made but detectives are still investigating. Now Garcia and other people who live in the community like Anthony Tosheff are hopeful this type of crime doesn’t continue.

“I just hope things like that don’t continue to happen or happen a lot but for the most part as a quiet area and that aspect of crime,” Tosheff said.

Now many businesses in the area said they’re making changes ahead of the holiday to prevent being the next target.