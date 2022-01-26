Attempted armed robbery reported at Ross store in Frederick

FREDERICK — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Ross department store.

It happened around 9:40pm Monday at the store on Guilford Drive.

A man walked in and threatened to shoot a cashier at the front of the store, despite showing no gun.

The suspect reportedly ran away once the cashier began to scream

He's described as having a heavy-set build, wearing large glasses, with a black stocking cap, pants, and black and gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-008602.

