Atlas Restaurant Group to reopen James Joyce Pub in Harbor East

BALTIMORE — After shutting down amidst the COVID pandemic, the popular James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant is set to reopen with a new owner.

Atlas Group announced it would be bringing back the President Street restaurant, which closed in 2020.

James Joyce was one of several prominent restaurants that closed during COVID, along with Roy's Steakhouse, also in Harbor East.

Atlas Restaurant Group President & CEO Alex Smith said on Facebook he is "excited to restore and revive this Harbor East and Baltimore classic!"

The restaurant group, which owns 19 restaurants in Maryland, mostly in Baltimore City, just added James Joyce along with The Valley Inn and Oregon Grille to its portfolio. Atlas took over Oregon Grille and Valley Inn in December.

“Irish pubs are known for being places that the community can gather to enjoy food, drinks and friendly conversation,” said Alex Smith in a press release. “While James Joyce remained shuttered, the neighborhood and city were missing an important and unique concept that was successful as a result of their neighborly hospitality, which we look forward to continuing.”