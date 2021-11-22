Watch
Atlas restaurant group holds turkey giveaway

Posted at 6:04 PM, Nov 22, 2021
BALTIMORE — Atlas Restaurant Group is making sure everyone has a turkey on the menu this Thanksgiving.

Every year Atlas gives away turkeys to its employees. In 2020, they started to give them away to the community as well.

The restaurant gave out turkeys all day Monday at Choptank in Fells Point.

"We're taking all of the additional turkeys leftover dropping them off to shelters in the city,” said Atlas Restaurant Group Chief Operating Officer Brian McCormack.

Atlas has also teamed up with The Signal 13 Foundation to give away 1,100 turkeys to Baltimore Police officers and civilian employees. They gave them away at the FOP building in Hampden, and will be back giving them out Tuesday as well from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

