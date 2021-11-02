ATF offers $5k reward in unsolved Baltimore murder case

BALTIMORE — It's been over a year since 53-year-old Richard “Ricky” Jones was gunned down in Northwest Baltimore.

There still have been no arrests in the case.

On Tuesday, the ATF's Baltimore Field Division put out a $5,000 reward for information leading to Jones' killer.

Jones was murdered the night of July 26, 2020, in the 2900 block of Springhill Avenue.

Not much else is known other than a silver car seen pulling up next to the victim, before he died.

“Someone in this city knows what happened to Ricky or even who his killer is,” said ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks, Jr. "We are asking that anyone with information please come forward so we can give Ricky justice and his loved ones the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information should call 888-283-8477, or email ATFtips@atf.gov.