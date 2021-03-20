One dead, two injured in Saturday evening crash in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, md. — One person died and two more were injured following a crash on Route 10 near East Ordinance Road on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m.

A Scion was being driven fast, lost control and ran off of the road crashing into trees.

The driver, 45-year-old Stephanie Lynne Vonbargen was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics. Two unnamed juvenile passengers of the Scion were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The primary cause of the collision is the driver of Scion driving negligently.

Police have not said at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were involved.

Detectives are investigating.