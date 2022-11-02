Watch Now
At least four people severely injured in West Baltimore shooting

police
Posted at 6:15 AM, Nov 02, 2022
BALTIMORE — No arrests have been made after at least four people were shot Tuesday night in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in West Baltimore.

Around 7:40 p.m., Police were called to West Pratt street. They found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds.

Later on, police say two victims, a man and a 17-year-old boy, walked into a hospital saying they were injured in that shooting.

All of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

