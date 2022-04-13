Firefighter recovering after falling through roof while putting out fire at eight vacant North Baltimore rowhomes

BALTIMORE — A firefighter fell through a roof while battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday evening in North Baltimore.

Officials say the firefighter was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were putting out a fire that impacted eight vacant rowhomes in the 1800 block of Aisquith Road.

#BREAKING UPDATE:



Officials confirm FF fell through while checking for extensions in adjacent row home.



He called for mayday.



Other FFs went in. All got out safely.



FF being treated at area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



All rowhomes vacant.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/9k0NKYsFod — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) April 13, 2022

The firefighter was checking for extensions in an adjacent rowhome before falling through the roof, according to officials. Officials say other firefighters went in and all got out safely.

Courtesy of CityWideAlertMedia





It is unclear how many people were displaced.

#BREAKING Firefighters working 2 alarm fire in the 1800 block of Aisquith.



Reports of a FF falling through structure. Waiting on update from officials.



Rowhomes appear to be empty. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/9611gi1oBE — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) April 13, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

