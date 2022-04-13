Watch
Firefighter recovering after falling through roof while putting out fire at eight vacant North Baltimore rowhomes

WMAR Staff
Posted at 11:30 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 23:43:48-04

BALTIMORE — A firefighter fell through a roof while battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday evening in North Baltimore.

Officials say the firefighter was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were putting out a fire that impacted eight vacant rowhomes in the 1800 block of Aisquith Road.

The firefighter was checking for extensions in an adjacent rowhome before falling through the roof, according to officials. Officials say other firefighters went in and all got out safely.

It is unclear how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

