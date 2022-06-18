At least 8 treated for injuries in two-bus crash in Havre De Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — At least eight people were treated for injuries after two buses crashed in Harford County Friday night.

The Susquehanna Hose Company said the crash happened on Superior Street (MD Route 155) in the area of Park Drive.

Additional EMS resources have been requested.

Officials have not said how many people were on the buses, or what buses were involved.

Officials have not said how serious any of the injuries are.

