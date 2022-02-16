Astronaut audrey powers visits alma mater

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Astronaut Audrey Powers returned to her alma mater in Howard County Wednesday to talk to students and work on STEM activities.

Powers graduated from St. Louis Catholic School graduated from the elementary school in 1990. She says she thought about flying to space while she was a student there.

"It never left me," said Powers. "I always wanted to work in the space industry, and I always had dreams of flying to space. I think it’s important to show people that when you’re a young student dreaming about something, that could absolutely be what you end up doing. It’s not just some some wild fantasy out there that it’s actually something that you can do."

Powers is the Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations for Blue Origin. In October, she flew to space with William Shatner and two other commercial astronauts.