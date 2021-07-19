Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital honors COVID-19 victims, caregivers with living tribute

BALTIMORE — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital is honoring people who died from COVID-19 and caregivers.

Monday Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital dedicated a living tribute on the hospital’s campus.

“If only for a moment, if this garden can bring some peace and healing to those who have lost loved ones or to one of our associates that worked so long and hard to help so many who survived, if we can bring a moment of solace for that through something as beautiful as this, then it’s worth it of course,” said Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Chief Mission and Integration Officer Trevor Bonat.

The living tribute will be part of a memorial garden and meditation space. It includes benches and a COVID-19 time capsule.