Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital honors COVID-19 victims, caregivers with living tribute

items.[0].videoTitle
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital honors COVID-19 victims, caregivers with living tribute
Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital honors COVID-19 victims, caregivers with living tribute
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 18:10:08-04

BALTIMORE — Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital is honoring people who died from COVID-19 and caregivers.

Monday Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital dedicated a living tribute on the hospital’s campus.

“If only for a moment, if this garden can bring some peace and healing to those who have lost loved ones or to one of our associates that worked so long and hard to help so many who survived, if we can bring a moment of solace for that through something as beautiful as this, then it’s worth it of course,” said Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital Chief Mission and Integration Officer Trevor Bonat.

The living tribute will be part of a memorial garden and meditation space. It includes benches and a COVID-19 time capsule.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019