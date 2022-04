BALTIMORE — Artscape will make its return in 2022, but it will be held sometime in September rather than its traditional month in July.

On their website, Artscape says they want to take the extra time to "collaborate on a bold new vision for America's largest free arts festival."

Last year, Artscape was canceled over COVID-19.

Annually, the event attracts an average of more than 300,000 people to Midtown Baltimore.