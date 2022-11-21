Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arson damages Eastern Shore church

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury<br/>
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury
Vehicle of interest in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses arson
Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:14:21-05

SALISBURY, Md. — A church on the Eastern Shore was the target of arson early this morning.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Parker Road in Salisbury, suffered a fire to its back door at about 4:10 a.m.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office reported that the fire was incendiary, and released a photo of a vehicle of interest. Anyone with information should call 410-713-3780.

No one was injured in the fire, which was confined to the outside of the door and discovered by Kingdom Hall staff. The fire burned itself out and caused about $500 in damage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices