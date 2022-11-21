Arson damages Eastern Shore church

SALISBURY, Md. — A church on the Eastern Shore was the target of arson early this morning.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, on Parker Road in Salisbury, suffered a fire to its back door at about 4:10 a.m.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office reported that the fire was incendiary, and released a photo of a vehicle of interest. Anyone with information should call 410-713-3780.

No one was injured in the fire, which was confined to the outside of the door and discovered by Kingdom Hall staff. The fire burned itself out and caused about $500 in damage.

