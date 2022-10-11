Watch Now
Arrest made in crash that killed 63-year-old man in Dundalk

Jeff Hager
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY  — The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team have arrested 33-year-old Edwin Rivera in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash Monday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., on October 10, a vehicle traveling on Dundalk Avenue struck 63-year-old Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado as he was crossing the street.

The driver, Rivera, left the scene after the crash.

Officers later found the driver and the vehicle in the 3500 block of Sollers Point Rd.

When officers found Rivera, he appeared to be impaired and was placed under arrest.

He has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

Additional charges are pending.

